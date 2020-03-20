Fire crews tackle blazing roof on swimming pool at Shropshire home

The fire took place in a domestic property in Stanton Long, at around 10.40pm on Thursday.

The fire service said it had taken place in a building that contained a swimming pool.

Four fire crews including the aerial ladder platform and the incident support unit were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Much Wenlock and Shrewsbury.

The fire service, who were at the scene for around three hours, said the blaze involved the roof of a brick and stone building.

After the fire was put out by 2.10am, they said the building had been 25 per cent damaged by fire.

They used two main hoses to tackle the fire and the aerial ladder platform to remove tiles and check for hot spots.

Crews remain at the scene after the fire continuing to damp down, removing loose tiles and monitoring temperature.