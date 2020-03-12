Advertising
Community heroes celebrated in brewery's ShropStar campaign
A new campaign to recognise people who have gone above and beyond for their community has been launched by a Shropshire brewery in light of recent flooding.
Hobsons brewery, based near Cleobury Mortimer, visited a community struck down by recent flooding in Coleham, near Shrewsbury, to celebrate those who worked hard to get businesses back on their feet.
As part of the year-long campaign, which has been launched around a new pale ale called ShropStar, the company hopes to seek out people who have gone above and beyond through bravery, kindness and selflessness to make a difference to their community.
'Bloom Art at Studio 39' was one of the businesses completely flooded in Coleham, Shrewsbury, and owner Kerry Jones now needs completely new flooring, walls and certain areas replaced.
The whole community pulled together to get local businesses like Bloom Art back on its feet, some supplied food, cleaned out buildings and a local company provided sandbags out of their own pocket.
Lavender Blue Services came to the rescue of many, donating sandbags to assist in the flooding, approximately four tonnes of sand in total, which workers Sam and Elliott spent hours putting in place.
Vikki, Zleika and Brooke all work for Lavender Blue Services and owner Kerry Jones said they did a magnificent job in helping with the cleaning, as well as local lady Kellie Lambie.
The Coleham community were visited by Charlie Farman from Hobsons Brewery who presented the group with a #MyShropStar certificate of thanks and a gift set of ShropStar bottles.
She said: "Everyone has someone they consider a star and in these difficult times, and it has been amazing to see and read about the army of volunteers from flood devastated communities pull together in human kindness, they are true stars and it was an honour to meet them today."
The Shropshire Star has launched a #backtobusiness campaign to support the community following the floods. We want to use our platform to let people know when your business is back in action after the floods, how people can help, and to tell people about the customers and residents who have gone above and beyond to help.
#backtobusiness - how to take part
- #backtobusiness: The Star is here to help you recover from floods crisis
- Let us know when your business is back in action after the floods
- Let us know how people can help
- Tell us about customers and residents who have gone above and beyond to help
- We'll share the best stories with our readers and help Shropshire get back on its feet
- TWITTER - use the hashtag #backtobusiness to share your stories with us
- FACEBOOK - Visit our Facebook Community Noticeboard to share your stories
You can also share your stories using this form:
