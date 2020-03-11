Plans to extend mobile coverage in rural Shropshire welcomed by MP

The ‘Shared Rural Network’ will aim to provide high quality 4G coverage will be available for 95 percent of the UK by 2026.

The new plans involves the government and four operators – EE, O2, Three and Vodafone – joining forces to create a new organisation to deliver the network.

Mr Dunne, who was one of 78 cross-party MPs who wrote to the Secretary of State for Digital Culture, Media and Sport last year to ask for government support for the scheme, said: “I am delighted the government has reached agreement with mobile phone providers to finally tackle the issue of poor mobile signal, which are a real problem in areas like South Shropshire.

"This deal sees the four main operators agreeing to share the network of new and existing masts, which will mean customers will be able to rely on their own provider’s network wherever they are. This will make a big difference to South Shropshire, where coverage can vary greatly depending on which provider you are with and where you might live or work.”