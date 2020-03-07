Shropshire charity in hedgehog highways plea

Hedgehog Awareness Week is organised by the Ludlow-based British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS), and runs this year from May 3-9.

The annual event aims to highlight the problems faced by hedgehogs and how the public may be able to help them.

This year the charity is asking people to try to make their street hedgehog friendly by talking to at least five neighbours and asking them to improve hedgehogs' habitats by creating CD case-sized 'hedgehog highways' in the bottom of fences and walls.

BHPS chief executive, Fay Vass, said: “Our gardens take up such a lot of habitat, and by getting together with neighbours to ensure hedgehogs have access points and hedgehog-friendly features in the garden, we can open up a really useful amount of habitat for them."

The BHPS is also hoping to raise £2,000 through donations during Hedgehog Awareness Week 2020.

Those who wish to make a donation are able to do so at www.justgiving.com/campaign/HAW20