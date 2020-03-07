Plea from Shropshire law firm as ‘whiplash reform’ delayed

It follows news that so-called “whiplash reforms” due to be introduced in April have been delayed until August – having already been deferred by the Ministry of Justice from the original date last year.

The Government first announced its planned reforms three years ago in relation to changes to the small claims court limit in personal injury cases from £1,000 to £5,000 for road traffic accident claims, and £2,000 in other personal injury claims.

Today, Karen Clarke, senior litigation assistant at Lanyon Bowdler in Shropshire, said: “I am not surprised the implementation is being delayed again as there is still little information available as to how exactly the system will work and how the unrepresented claimant will be expected to access it.

“The Government needs to take its time in considering the reforms to ensure that personal injury victims are not deprived of access to justice.

“Concerns around this access must be properly addressed and the precise rules made clear. If the Government needs more time to do this, then so be it.

“I would, however, encourage anyone with a potential claim to start the process as soon as possible before the changes bite and deprive claimants of the recovery of the cost of legal advice.”

Karen added: “I’ve always had concerns in relation to the proposed changes and the impact that they may have on claimants.

“In any personal injury claim, a claimant has to prove negligence on the part of the defendant and cause with respect to their injuries in order to be successful in their claim. Often there are complexities in respect of both of these hurdles.

“A claim which falls under the new limits proposed will find the claimant without support of legal advice and assistance or having to pay for it. They will also be facing a professionally represented defendant insurer and a potential reduction in any damages. Without any expert advice or assistance this may result in the chances of success being diminished or being under-compensated.”

For further advice, Karen can be contacted on 0800 652 3371 or by emailing karen.clarke@lblaw.co.uk