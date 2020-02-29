Advertising
'Suspicious' blaze destroys commercial vehicle in Shropshire
A commercial vehicle was destroyed in a blaze in south Shropshire which is being treated as suspicious.
Firefighters from Ludlow and police were called to the fire at Clee Hill just after 8.10am today.
Crews used breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the incident.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle was completely destroyed in the blaze.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.