MasterChef winner samples Ludlow brewery's finest in visit

Birmingham-born Stuart, 28, who was crowned winner of MasterChef: The Professionals 2019, was given a tour of Ludlow Brewery by owner Gary Walters, which included the all-important beer tasting.

Accompanying Stuart on the tour were restaurant manager Daniel Bennett and sous-chef Nathan Dors. The trio were in Ludlow for the weekend as part of the ‘Sauce Supper Club’ UK tour.

Stuart said: “We really enjoyed the visit to Ludlow Brewing Company; and the beer is really good. It’s a great set-up in Ludlow.

"There are loads of breweries all trying to do something different than everyone else.

"It’s nice to see a simpler approach – making a good, honest pint. I was impressed with the sustainability side of the business; especially the “recycling of the yeast” - I’m looking forward to attempting a sourdough beer bread with it.”

Owner Gary Walters said: “We were delighted that Stu, Daniel and Nathan took the time to come and see us and have a look around our brewery.

"They were very friendly down-to-earth lads. Stu was really interested in finding out more about the brewing process.

"It was clear that as a chef he understands all the hard work and passion that goes into making hand crafted real ales, to get a finished product that looks, smells and tastes good when it’s poured into a glass - similar to the creativity and care that results in plating up a dish with perfectly balanced flavours.”

Advertising

Stuart particularly liked Ludlow Gold, a classic golden ale made with old Noble Variety hops called Goldings and Fuggles, which are grown locally.

Ludlow Brewing Company started its first mash in 2006, brewing in small batches. The first beer was the multi-award-winning Gold, which is the brewery’s best-selling beer, making up 65 per cent of sales.

In 2010, the business was scaled up to a 20-barrel brewing system in a converted Victorian railway shed, off Station Drive.

The brewery offers six popular core beers, as well as a micro-brewery - called ‘Derailed’ - making experimental limited-edition brews.

The business is thriving with popular tours operating six days a week, a tap room open daily – and by night, a buzzing venue for regular music nights and available for private hire.