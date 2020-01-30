Ludlow MP Philip Dunne elected chair of the Environmental Audit Committee

Mr Dunne had sat on the committee for two years until it was disbanded ahead of the General Election in December, and was elected as its new chair after a vote on Wednesday.

Mr Dunne will now lead the committee in scrutinising the government’s record on the environment and climate change, across all departments.

He said: “I am delighted to have received support from members across the House, and to have been elected Chair of the Environmental Audit Committee.

“Our former Labour chair has left me a very tough act to follow. But given the pressing need to address climate change, I look forward to playing my role in ensuring the government lives up to its commitments on the environment.

“We have a huge opportunity to showcase our international leadership at the 2020 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November.

"I hope the EAC can push the agenda further and faster for government, local authorities, and local communities to lead the way internationally to commit to action on climate change and help the UK become one of the first countries to reach net zero emissions.”

Select committee chairs are elected by all MPs, and usually shadow a government department to help hold ministers to account. The Environmental Audit Committee is one of just two committees that holds a remit to look across government, to ensure a cross government approach to the environment.

Mr Dunne credited his "beautiful" constituency, which he has represented since 2005, with inspiring his passion for the environment.

Advertising

Credentials

He described it as "unarguably one of the most beautiful in England, comprising 600 square miles of farmland and forestry, half in Shropshire Hills AONB".

Among his environmental credentials, Mr Dunne highlighted his interest in some of the rare species to be found in south Shropshire, including freshwater pearl mussels, curlew, and the wood white butterfly, for which he is species champion in Parliament.

He also spoke of his involvement in campaigning against proposals for a large cabin park in Mortimer Forest, and in delivering a community hydro-electric generation scheme in Ludlow.

Advertising

His constituency ranks fifth among leading English counties in generating renewable energy.

Speaking about his two years on the committee so far, Mr Dunne said: "I have sought to shine a light on issues profoundly impacting our environment, but not so visible to the public.

"I led the EAC investigation into hand car washes, which pollute watercourses, but also revealed modern slavery in our midst.

"I raised adaptation for climate change through better NHS preparedness for heatwaves, more transparency to encourage green finance and greening of UK export finance, in improving biodiversity, air, water and soil quality."

Mr Dunne beat Dr Matthew Offord, MP for the London consituency of Hendon, in the vote for chairmanship of the committee.