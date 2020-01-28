Shropshire village hall celebrated at event

Knowbury Memorial Hall opened in 1958 - and in the decades since has been at the centre of community life.

To celebrate the important role it has held, the memorial hall committee opened up its doors to showcase photographs, press cuttings and even a video of events from over the last 60 years.

It was held as part of village halls week, which is being organised by the Rural Community Council Network and co-ordinated by the national organisation of ACRE (Action with Rural Communities in England).

Judith Roele, part of the memorial hall committee, said: "In the old days villages were so isolated. There wasn't much transport and people had to make their own entertainment. That's not so true nowadays.

"Still, that feeling of community and knowing your neighbours is a nice thing.

"People were coming and going, but at the height we had 30 or 40 people. We were very very pleased.

"It was a nice way to come and see some old familiar faces."

As well as photographs and press cuttings from over the years, there were also old minute books on display, memorabilia for events such as golden and diamond jubilees and rolling film from local man John Hughes of events from over the years.

Mrs Roele said some people had even travelled a long way to visit their old village, and look at the memorabilia on display.

"There won't be people alive today who were right at the very start of it, but certainly people will remember the early days," she said.

"Even new villages who haven't been here for very long got involved in the WI or mother and toddler groups. There's something to please everybody.

The Rural Community Council Network gave the hall a grant of £100 to help mount the event.