Extra funding secured for troubled children and families in Shropshire

Shropshire has been allocated £769,400 to provide significant and sustained progress, or continuous employment with 363 families across the county.

The money forms part of up to £165 million additional funding across the country for the Troubled Families Programme in 2020/21.

News of the funding has been welcomed by the MP for Ludlow, Philip Dunne and Shropshire Council's director of children's services.

Mr Dunne said: “I welcome this funding allocation to help troubled families in Shropshire get their lives back on track.

"The Troubled Families Programme can really help some of those most vulnerable, but we can go further still, improving the programme in line with our manifesto commitment to improve the Troubled Families Programme to serve vulnerable families with the intensive, integrated support they need to care for children – from the early years and throughout their lives.”

Latest figures show that compared to families with similar characteristics who have not been on the Troubled Families Programme, 19 to 24 months after starting to receive support: the proportion of children on the programme going into care has reduced by a third; the proportion of adults on the programme going to prison has reduced by a quarter and juvenile convictions reduced by 15 per cent; and more people on the programme are back in work, with 11 per cent fewer people claiming Jobseekers Allowance.

Karen Bradshaw, director of children’s services, said: “We endorse the comments made by Philip Dunne.

"This funding will allow the programme to continue to positively impact on families here in Shropshire and is very good news for our vulnerable families and children.”