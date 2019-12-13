General Election 2019: Schools and health priorities for Ludlow's Philip Dunne

Philip Dunne was celebrating after being returned for the fifth time as the constituency's MP in last night's election.

And he says that he feels humbled and delighted to have secured the votes of traditional Labour supporters who have turned to the Conservatives.

See also:

"I am delighted and very pleasantly surprised at the scale of the success across Shropshire and across the country," said Philip.

"I spent much of my campaign across my constituency and also into Wales, Wrexham and Clwyd, and the Black Country.

"All this success in turning the county blue is very satisfying.

"I was very encouraged and met people in each constituency who were traditional Labour voters who were making the step to support the Conservatives.

Advertising

"Something pretty seismic is going on and it is an indication that the Prime Minister's strategy is coming together. He will deliver on the referendum result and drive on with other priorities outlined in the campaign.

"I look forward to working on Future Fit. We secured the biggest capital investment in healthcare in this county and we need to put it to work.

"I hope we can put the political argi-bargi to one side and move forward to create state-of-the-art healthcare facilities. It is really important that we progress on that in a speedy fashion.

"I am very aware we have some big challenges in primary care in retaining and recruiting GPs and we also need provision in community nursing cover for our elderly population.

"In south Shropshire we have got to deliver on more improvements in healthcare, access funding for schools, get the Broadband revolution rolled out across Shropshire and we have to deliver Brexit."