'Act now': Lib Dems' warning to protect Shropshire Hills from light pollution

Heather Kidd said that some animals including butterflies are now a rare sight at the Shropshire Hills area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB) and that air pollution is partly to blame.

The Lid Dems are recommending replacing street lamps with LEDs and issued a stark warning that "we need to act now" to protect the hills' tranquillity.

Heather Kidd, said: “We have seen a huge increase in aircraft traffic in recent years. Through this summer, we saw a relentless stream of planes, with virtually continuous noise at some times of the day.

“The tranquillity of the Shropshire Hills needs to be restored. Added to this is the massive increase in emissions, affecting Shropshire habitats and further contributing to the climate emergency.

"A good start would be to replace all street lamps with downward-facing LED lamps. I and my Lib Dem colleagues on Shropshire Council have been campaigning for this for some time.

“New developments should have downward-facing lighting. Whilst we think the lighting should be limited, we also understand that suitable lighting is required for residents and visitor safety.

"We have lost our dark, sky-filled night skies. Species decline is in freefall, with habitats being damaged beyond repair and an area of beauty becoming less attractive.

“We need to act now before the air and light pollution causes irreversible damage to Shropshire and the tranquil places many of us grew up with and wish to protect for future generations."