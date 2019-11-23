Sheep steals the show for charity

Earlier this month, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund received details of an unusual donation.

Paul Delves, managing director at Tuffins, revealed he had auctioned a Suffolk Ewe Lamb and raised £1,800 for the charity.

Paul's mum Ruby Delves had received treatment at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre but had passed away in 2015. He wanted to do something to give a little back and in 2018 decided to auction a ewe from his family farm that he runs with his daughter Georgia and the Suffolk ewe lamb sold for £1,800 at auction in Carlisle.

He said: “Lingen Davies is great local charity benefitting thousands of local people from Shropshire and Mid Wales who are affected with cancer.”

Tuffins has sites at Craven Arms, Welshpool, and Builth Wells.

Through Tuffins he runs a ‘making a difference fund’ where a percentage of each sale is donated back into the local community.

Naomi Atkin, chief officer at Lingen Davies Cancer Fund said: “As a charity, we are incredibly lucky to receive support from many different individuals and businesses from across the area of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid Wales, in which we fundraise for local cancer services. I’m not sure we’ve ever had a Ewe Lamb auctioned though as a form of raising funds and this will stay in our memories a long time!

"We’re also delighted to receive support from a firm such as Tuffins who like ourselves are very focussed on the local communities in which we work, and hope we can do more together in the future to make a difference to the lives of those affected by cancer.”

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund raise money to make a positive difference to the lives of people across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales who are affected by Cancer. The monies raised go towards buying the latest equipment that helps with both diagnosis and treatment, fund nurse positions, run community programs, and raise awareness of Cancer. On average 300 people a day visit the Centre at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

For more information please email hello@lingendavies.com, phone: 01743 492396, or social media.