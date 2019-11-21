Farewell service for retiring Bishop of Hereford

Well-wishers and supporters will gather at Hereford Cathedral at 11am for a farewell service in honour of the Rt Rev Richard Frith.

Bishop Richard said was looking forward to spending more time with his wife Kay and his family.

He said: “I thank God for the people of this beautiful diocese.

"It has been a privilege being Bishop of Hereford over the past five years.

"I will continue to love and pray for the people and the area.

"I have found it hard to say goodbye but I am reminded that my faith keeps me looking forward to the next chapter.

“Lastly thank you for the wonderful gifts and kind messages. They mean a great deal to Kay and me."

During his tenure as the 105th Bishop of Hereford, Bishop Richard has helped the diocese to shift towards intentional intergenerational church and led development of a diocesan mission strategy.

He successfully supported a Strategic Development Bid, which funded six intergenerational Missioners in five market towns and actively sought development of relationships between civic, statutory and community groups.

Bishop of Ludlow the Rt Rev Alistair Magowan said: “Kay and Richard have served the Diocese of Hereford for just over five years, during which time I have come to know them not just as colleagues but friends and family.

"I will greatly miss their good humour and warm nature.

“Bishop Richard has worked hard to foster a culture of intergenerational mission and has given us a clear and sure steer shaping both our Diocesan strategy and priorities

“In his five years as Bishop of Hereford, he will be remembered for establishing our ‘Follow’ events, encouraging regular conversations with local and national stakeholders around the common good agenda and of course the successful appointment of our Intergenerational Missioners.”

Sam Pratley, Diocesan Secretary said: “I have spent nearly 10 months saying farewell to Bishop Richard which has become a bit of a joke between us. Now that we have finally reached November, it is with great sadness and surprise that I find I am saying a very real and final farewell.

“In just five short years in Hereford he has helped us develop intentional and intergenerational church mission, given the Diocese permission to experiment and change, encouraged and supported individuals to flourish and has inspired the Diocese to be brave and bold, leading us towards greater spiritual and numerical growth and a more sustainable future.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with Bishop Richard since my appointment a little over three years ago.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed our many conversations which often reference cricket.

"I will finish with, Bishop Richard can officially retire from his golden innings as Bishop of Hereford, knowing he has set his team up well, given appropriate words of encouragement and inspired others through his own leadership, to go on to even greater achievements.”

Kay Frith, Bishop Richard’s wife said: “Richard and I have had a wonderful time over the last five years, getting to know this beautiful area and the wonderful people.

"We are sad to leave our home, friends and colleagues who have felt like an extended family.

"The greatest challenge I have will be encouraging Richard to enjoy life without committing to every volunteer request.

"Finally, thank you to everyone who has sent messages of good wishes, prayers and farewell cards."

The next Bishop of Hereford was announced in September as the Rt Revd Richard Jackson.