Chance to learn about work of Shropshire Hills ranger

The National Trust team at Carding Mill Valley have set up a varied programme of events in November.

Members of the public can join the area ranger on November 7 at the Chalet Pavilion to find out how the team spends their days looking after the Long Mynd.

The following week is the final Live at the Chalet gig of the year featuring Son of Town Hall. They will call in to Carding Mill Valley on November 13 as part of a UK tour to promote their new album which has featured on BBC Radio 2 and BBC 6Music.

November’s events close with the final Stars In Your Skies evening talk of 2019, this time entitled The Rise of The Sisters.

The event is already sold-out and the next is due to take place on February 15.

All events need to be pre-booked via the National Trust Carding Mill Valley website or by phoning 03442491895.