National Trust turns down bids from two Shropshire hunts to use its land for meets

The South Shropshire Hunt and the United Hunt both traditionally use the Long Mynd for hunts.

Earlier this year the National Trust took the decision to suspend their licences.

Now the body has confirmed it has not issued licences for the forthcoming hunt season.

In January this year, after monitoring group the Shropshire Monitors filmed the South Shropshire Hunt illegally chasing a fox, the National Trust suspended its licence.

The monitoring group also spotted terrier men – people whose role it is to dig out foxes which have taken refuge underground – accompanying the South Shropshire Hunt on quad bikes.

Neither the South Shropshire nor the United Hunt – the other hunt group that rides across the Long Mynd – have been allowed licences for this season.

Chris Luffingham, director of campaigns at the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “The Long Mynd Estate is to be commended for ensuring that fox hunts will not be allowed to hunt on its land again.

Ban

Advertising

“With 85 per cent of the public opposed to the barbaric practice of hunting foxes with hounds, the decision by the National Trust ties in perfectly with public opinion.

"By denying fox hunts access to its land, the Long Mynd estate has done the right thing and we hope other National Trust properties will follow suit.”

The National Trust issued 25 hunting licences across England and Wales last year but three of the licences, including one for Long Mynd, were suspended due to illegal fox hunting activity.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Monitors, said: “We are delighted with the news, as are locals who have had to witness trespassing and illegal hunting by these so-called trail hunts.

Advertising

“It is hoped that other landowners follow suit and help uphold the fox hunting ban.

"Hunts in Shropshire will continue to be monitored to ensure compliance with the law.”

Figures issued by the League Against Cruel Sports at the end of the last fox hunting season showed there had been 284 reports of illegal hunting activity and 43 reports of foxes being killed by hunts in the UK.

This includes eight cases in Shropshire.

Chris Brett, spokesman for the National Trust, confirmed that currently there are no active licences in Shropshire but added that this could change in the future.

The South Shropshire Hunt and the United Hunt were both contacted for comment