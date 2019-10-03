MPs survey shows massive support for Prime Minister in south Shropshire

The survey, which was initiated by Ludlow’s Conservative MP Philip Dunne, reveals 56 per cent of respondents favoured leaving the EU on WTO terms on October 31.

A further 14 per cent said the UK should leave with a deal as soon as possible, while seven per cent said the issue should be resolved by a General Election.

Only 15 per cent said they supported Labour’s policy of a second referendum, and just eight per cent favoured the Liberal Democrat policy of Revoking Article 50 without going back to the people.

Asked who they would prefer as Prime Minister, Jeremy Corbyn or Boris Johnson, 75 per cent of those responding picked Mr Johnson, with just seven per cent supporting Mr Corbyn. 18 per cent said they were not sure.

When asked if they supported Mr Johnson’s plan to leave the EU by 31st October, 76 per cent did support the PM – compared to 20 per cent who did not, and four per cent who were not sure.

Mr Dunne said: “These preliminary results are from 3,500 people in South Shropshire, giving a fascinating insight into how my constituents currently feel about the state of politics right now.

“While this is not a scientific poll and is just a snapshot, it is clear the Prime Minister enjoys substantial support in South Shropshire for his plan to get us out of the EU by October 31 – and of the two people who could credibly lead the country following a General Election, he is the overwhelming choice over Jeremy Corbyn.

“Of the 5,200 responses received to date, 2,000 were submitted online. My team are still working hard to input all the results, and have analysed 3,500 responses so far, so we may see some change in the final results.”

The survey remains open, and those who would like to take part can do so at at tellphilip.com.