Armed police arrest man near Shropshire border

By Rob Smith | South Shropshire | News | Published:

Armed police arrested a man at a railway station in a town south of the Shropshire border.

Police with guns descended on Leominster railway station on Sunday afternoon and arrested one man.

Inspector Mike Phillips of West Mercia Police said: “We would like to reassure the public that this operation involving both covert and uniformed officers was successful and tried to also minimise disruption to the public. However we do appreciate that some members of the public at the train station may have found the incident unsettling and I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and patience while officers detained one man who is now in custody.”

