South Shropshire residents to share ideas on climate change

People in Bishop's Castle will gather this week to discuss actions they can take to tackle climate change.

The event is organised by the Bishop's Castle, Clun, Chirbury and Worthen Labour Party to get people in the community to work together to do their bit to stop global warming.

Many local groups will speak at the event. Representatives from Fight the Plastic, Extinction Rebellion, Bishop's Castle Sustainability Working Group and Restore Shropshire Verges, amongst others, will be there.

Evelyn Bowles, one of the event organisers, said: “From reducing plastics in the environment to turning our verges into wildlife corridors and building resilience into our own communities, we want the meeting to inspire others to get involved and want to do something practical.

"As well as hearing from local groups the meeting will try to establish what policies we need to demand from politicians of all parties at every level.”

Ideas will be discussed at an open meeting at the Church Barn in Bishop's Castle from 7.30pm on Thursday.