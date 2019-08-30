Shropshire husband and wife who met by chance celebrate 60 years of marriage

Dorothy Williams was in Blackpool with a boyfriend when they had an argument and she decided to get the bus home. The only seat left on the bus was, of course, next to Allan, whom she would later marry.

The pair got to know each other on their trip back to Shropshire as Dorothy told Allan she had left her bike behind a pub in Brockton and was going to get it. They both departed without agreeing to meet again.

To Dorothy's surprise, Allan changed his mind and turned up at the pub and said: "I wasn't going to let you go by yourself."

Married at the ages of 19 and 31 respectively, Dorothy and Allan now live in Shipton and had five children together.

Allan, 91, and Dorothy, 79, at St. Catherine's Church in Tugford

They celebrated their anniversary by taking a trip down memory lane.

Their daughter, Hazel, said: "Last week we took a trip to the The Tally Ho Inn, Bouldon, and to the church where my parents got married, St. Catherine's Church in Tugford.

"Following that, we went back to the cottage my mom's parents used to live in where they had their wedding reception. We had a lovely day, it was myself and my two sisters, Linda and Janet, and my mom and dad. My brother was unable to make it and our other sister sadly passed away.

"Mom and dad have nine grand children and three step grand children and a few great grand children. They love having a big family.

"We had a surprise party for them on Saturday as well. Celebrating as a family means the world to us girls."

Dorothy said: "The celebrations have been great. I did not know about any of the trips that were planned and it was a big surprise when we turned up at the church and there was a photographer there - it was wonderful.

Dorothy said herself and Allan have had a good life together and never argue.