New manager at historic Shropshire hotel

David Leggett takes the helm at The Feathers Hotel in Ludlow to spearhead the remaining refurbishment programme and lead the new team as the hotel fully re-opens its doors later this year.

David will ensure the smooth running of the 40-bedroom hotel and tea room during its phased re-opening following an investment now in excess of £1.5m investment by Crest Hotels, who assumed ownership of this iconic hotel in December 2018.

“This is a dream job for me, I really cannot wait for the doors to officially re-open and welcome the guests to such a much-loved hotel once more,” David said.

“The Feathers Hotel is an iconic hotel in Ludlow that is steeped in history and heritage and, as we celebrate its 400th anniversary this year, I am confident that the new look hotel will be as well received as our new tea room was a few months ago.

“Since starting in my new role, I already get a clear sense of just how important The Feathers Hotel is for the local community and its role in driving and boosting tourism. Ludlow is a very homely place and everyone that I have contact with wishes to talk about the hotel and the importance of it, an experience that I have not had in my career until now, which is very refreshing and so I very much look forward to working with the community to put the hotel back on the map.”

Operations director for Crest Hotels, Jason Hiley added: “We’re delighted to welcome David to the team. He has a wealth of experience in the industry and he was the stand-out candidate. We know he will embrace the hotel and the community in which we operate to ensure we take the hotel to the next level.

“David has a clear vision to make the hotel a place where people actively seek out to stay, a destination that will capture people’s hearts by giving all our guests an unrivalled experience from the moment they walk though the door. This experience transcends right the way through the customer journey with us including the use of the tea room and the new restaurant and dining experience we are yet to unveil as part of the refurbishment.”

Crest Hotels is a privately owned and managed hotel group with five properties across the UK in its portfolio ranging from independent resort hotels, to large scale internationally branded properties.