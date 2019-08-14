Touring theatre company reaches new heights

The team spent the day in the south of the county, firstly walking up Ragleth, followed by Caer Caradoc, then over to the Long Mynd with a final trek up the Stiperstones.

They hit 87 per cent of their fundraising target but are now appealing for public help in reaching the £2500 total.

That will then be doubled as part of the Arts Council’s Catalyst Evolve Scheme.

Sophie Motley, Artistic Director, of the theatre company said Pentabus needed to raise additional money on top of ticket income, its Arts Council grant and monies from trusts and foundations to continue to survive and offer its work to isolated rural communities.

"We are thrilled with the support for our Four Peak Challenge, and we even had donations on the walk from kind members of the public. We are at £2200 but need to raise a further £300 to hit our target. We managed to do the walk in under nine hours, covering 6264 foot of ascent and eating many flapjacks."

Pentabus was founded in 1974 to provide touring theatre for the five counties of the West Midlands. It was given its name from 'pent' meaning 'five' because of the five members who toured in a bus.

"Today we tour new plays not just across the Midlands but all over the country and are the nation's rural theatre company. Our mission is tour new plays to village halls, fields and theatres across the country, telling stories with local relevance and national impact.

"In the last year alone we have reached audiences of over 20,000 people."

The company runs a Young Writers programme - a year long programme for 16-25 year olds which culminates in the professional production of their work.

Sophie said that anyone wanted to help could donate on the JustGiving page, justgiving.com/fundraising/pentabus-theatre-company1.

"Your support will help Pentabus to continue to work with young people in the local area, as well as helping to commission new productions, which champion the rural voice and tour locally and nationally."