Hedgehog highways housing law hailed a 'breakthrough' by Shropshire charity

By Keri Trigg | South Shropshire | News | Published:

A new law on providing 'hedgehog highways' in housing developments has been hailed a 'breakthrough' in protecting the prickly creatures by a national wildlife charity based in south Shropshire.

The move, announced by Communities Secretary Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP, comes after a petition by Hugh Warwick, spokesperson for the British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS), based just outside Cleehill.

Mr Warwick met with housing minister Kit Malthouse MP to discuss the issue after his petition garnered 583,000 signatures.

“The fact that we have got the government to change planning law is a great victory for hedgehogs and also for the wildlife-loving public who put their considerable political muscle behind this campaign," said Mr Warwick.

The law change means developers will have to include small holes the size of a CD case in the base of fences to allow hedgehogs access.

Fay Vass, Chief Executive of the BHPS, said: “We have been campaigning to protect hedgehogs for 37 years now and this is one of the most significant breakthroughs we have had.

"Hedgehog numbers are declining dramatically – and house building is set to increase dramatically. This announcement will ensure that new developments, rather than further damage vulnerable hedgehog populations, may actually encourage them to flourish."

