'To the kids it's like Wembley': Jimmy The Mower goes viral for grass-cutting skills

In the humble settings of a football pitch in Bilbrook, South Staffordshire, Jimmy 'The Mower' Broadhouse gave the playing field a unique and professional appearance, so young footballers could feel like "they were playing at Wembley".

He posted a photograph of his master work on the social media website and it was shared thousands of times.

The viral tweet has, surprisingly, brought him a sponsorship deal and even the chance to cut the grass at Wembley itself.

Jimmy, aged 42, from Ditton Priors, has been been perplexed by the sudden attention.

"I love my job but at the end of the day I am just a bloke that cuts the grass," he told the Express & Star.

"All of a sudden this has gone bonkers, I have been on BBC Radio Shropshire, BBC Midlands Today, and I have been invited down to Wembley in August to see the stadium and cut the grass."

The Twitter post showed a neatly cut lawn with intricate lines crossing the length of the pitch, showing two different shades of grass.

It might only be a council field next to the tip, but to the kids round here playing football it's Wembley.

So I always cut it like it is. pic.twitter.com/eBxqtw8Rwv — Jimmy The Mower (@mowermanjimmy) June 27, 2019

So rather than cutting football pitch just flat and plain, Jimmy likes to make an extra effort for budding footballers gracing the pitch.

The football pitch is located at the back of Bilbrook Village Hall on Joeys Lane.

Jimmy began cutting the grass there while working for the local parish council, and he still carries out the job but now is contracted out.

He runs his own business called Ditton Services which he established nine years ago.

Jimmy hopes his father, David, was still alive today, to see that he has gone viral. "I wish he was still with me now," said Jimmy.

David died in August 2017 at the age of 62. He was an engineer but helped Jimmy with the maintenance of his mowers.

That included a Ransomes Parkway 2250, which they both lovingly restored together.

Jimmy has been given a new Ransomes mower after he was invited down to the manufacturer's headquarters in Ipswich.

The visit was so they could sponsor him on the back of his viral post, and they also gave him the keys to a new mower for 12 months.

As part of the visit, he also visited Portman Road Stadium, the home of Ipswich Town Football Club, where he got the chance to cut the grass.

However, being a West Bromwich Albion fan, his dream is to grace The Hawthorns pitch one day on his mower.

"I would love cut the grass there," he said.

Despite the spotlight, Jimmy is still gets up at 5.30am to cut the grass.

"I do it for the kids," he added.

