Driver injured as van explodes on Shropshire border road
A driver was injured when his van exploded in a road accident on the Shropshire border today.
The A44 near Kington was closed after the explosion this morning and police said it was expected to be shut for some time.
A severe fire completely destroyed the white van.
The accident happened just after 7.30am.
Hereford and Worcester fire service said that the explosion was caused by a mixture of refrigeration gas and propane gas cylinders. Fire crews extinguished the blaze using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the van was completely burnt out.
Spokesman, Murray MacGregor, said: "A man in his 40s was treated at the scene and taken to Hereford County Hospital for injuries not believed to be life threatening.
West Mercia police tweeted: "Please be advised A44 at Marston near Kington closed due to a vehicle explosion, road could be closed for sometime, delays expected."
