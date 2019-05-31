Shropshire housing group wins two national awards

The South Shropshire Housing Association (SSHA) recently scooped two national accolades for its independent living centres in the county.

At the UK Housing Awards 2019 it was named the Best Older People's Landlord, and judges praised the way the independent living schemes fostered a sense of community.

The group was also victorious in the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) West Midlands Awards, with its Beech Gardens development, in Ludlow, one of seven buildings in the region to receive an award.

Wrekin College's business school in Telford also won an award.

Both will now go on to compete for the RIBA National Award.

SSHA chief executive Richard Woolley said: “We couldn’t be more proud of our independent living schemes and the support they give to the people who need it most.

"These two awards represent the hard work of SSHA colleagues and the commitment Connexus has to delivering high-quality affordable homes and support services.”