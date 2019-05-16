Fields of gold add to our bounty in Shropshire

This perfect slice of the Shropshire landscape was photographed by Peter Steggles in Condover on Tuesday morning.

But it could be almost anywhere. With its gorgeous old trees and unspoiled horizon, there will is a bounty of sights to see on a drive through our little part of paradise.

The warm weather has been good news for photographers like Mr Steggles, who have been taking advantage of the perfect light and pleasant temperatures to capture the county at its best. But for those hoping to dust off their lenses this weekend, remember to pack an umbrella and a warm coat.

Because after one last hurrah of high temperatures today, cloud is going to start setting in and the showers are going to start.

There will be a mixture of sunshine and rain on Friday and, even when dry, it will be much cloudier than we have been spoiled with in recent weeks. Saturday morning will see a wet start, and it is expected to be very overcast by late in the morning.

On Sunday temperatures will rise slightly and there will finally be a break in the clouds by early evening.

Then, just in time for the working week to begin, things will gradually start getting back to warmer weather.

The rest of the month and into the start of June will see the occasional spot of rain and strong winds.

But there will be plenty of opportunity to explore the countryside, with dry and bright periods expected to be the norm.