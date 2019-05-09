Bus cuts are 'contrary' to policy, says South Shropshire Green Party

In response to a consultation which closed this week, the party made six observations. These were that the proposed cuts are an attack on the most vulnerable in society; They harm rural residents more than urban residents, they harm the economy, rural tourism and the ability of students to get to college; They are proposed at a time of huge spending on those who use cars; There is a climate emergency; They will bear down disproportionately on women and on the disabled and this will expose the council to legal action for not taking into account the Equality Act (2010) which places a legal duty on councils to act fairly across “protected” groups and the cuts are a stand-alone budget measure and ignore the huge potential of other ways of dealing with bus services or raising revenue to support bus services.

Vital

Co-ordinator of the South Shropshire Green Party, Hilary Wendt, said: “Shropshire Council’s failure to grasp the 21st century challenges we face is signified by their proposed cuts to our bus services. It is vital that we plan a transport system that serves every one regardless of where they live and how much they earn.

"Public transport is an issue that impacts on the most vulnerable in our society more than anyone else. For example, in many of our least well-off areas, car ownership is lowest and without our buses transport to shops, medical services and local centres becomes a struggle. Buses enable many of the people most vulnerable to isolation to stay connected.

"Plus, we need a transport system fit for the 21st Century that supports our local economy. Many people in high unemployment areas in Shropshire live relatively near areas where there are job vacancies but have no easy way to get there. Too, the small businesses that are the lifeblood of our local economy, and which benefit our least well off areas and market towns, need us to invest in ensuring good quality transport links, of which buses are key.

Hilary Wendt

"Shropshire Council needs to prioritise public transport to give the greatest number of people a viable option of leaving their car at home and using forms of transport that don’t further damage the environment, cause air pollution and congestion. Rather than building more environmentally damaging roads, Shropshire Council's scarce officer resources and local authority funds should be focused on transport projects that benefit everyone in Shropshire and which form part of the solution to our climate emergency."

Groups, businesses and individuals have all had their say on the consultation. Many are concerned that the proposed cuts could lead to increased isolation in rural communities to a downturn in trade if services are changed.

The matter will now be discussed at the next meeting of Shropshire Council's cabinet on June 12.