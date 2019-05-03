Child locked in family car in Clee Hill

The young boy was in the car in Dhunstone Lane, Clee Hill, South Shropshire when he got stuck.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a request for help just after 11.20am.

Two fire crews from Ludlow went to the address.

Firefighters used specialist equipment to open the vehicle and get him out safely in just half an hour.

A fire service spokesman said: "The young male was happy to be back in Nan’s arms. There were smiles all round."