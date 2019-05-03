Menu

Child locked in family car in Clee Hill

By Sue Austin | South Shropshire | News | Published:

Safely back in his Nan's arms - an 18 month old boy had to be released from the family car after getting locked inside today.

The young boy released from the family car by Ludlow firefighters

The young boy was in the car in Dhunstone Lane, Clee Hill, South Shropshire when he got stuck.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a request for help just after 11.20am.

Two fire crews from Ludlow went to the address.

Firefighters used specialist equipment to open the vehicle and get him out safely in just half an hour.

A fire service spokesman said: "The young male was happy to be back in Nan’s arms. There were smiles all round."

