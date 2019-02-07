Holidaymakers may need driving permits if no Brexit deal

Philip Dunne, MP for Ludlow, said he had written to the Government asking for assurances that International Driving Permits (IDPs) would be readily available in south Shropshire in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

At the moment, British holidaymakers are allowed to drive on UK driving licences while visiting other countries. But they may require an additional permit should Britain leave the EU without a deal on March 29 this year.

Growing speculation of a no-deal Brexit has led to a surge in applications for the permits in recent weeks. But from the start of this month, the rules have changed meaning the £5.50 permits can now only be obtained from participating post offices.

Until the end of last month, drivers could apply online, by post, or through the AA.

Mr Dunne said the Government was focussed on securing an agreement with the EU which would mean UK driving licences would continue to be recognised.

But he said if no deal was reached before the end of next month, then they may need an IDP.

The international permits are now available from all main post office branches in the county, including ones in Shrewsbury's Darwin Centre, Telford Shopping Centre and in Tower Street, Ludlow.

The permits provide an internationally recognised translation of UK driving licences allowing them to drive outside the UK.

"The provision of IDPs should give reassurance to UK motorists that they can continue to drive in the EU, whatever the outcome of Brexit," said Mr Dunne.

He added that the European Commission has set out plans to allow UK hauliers basic rights to conduct operations to, from and through the EU for a limited period if the UK leaves without a deal, provided equivalent access is given to EU hauliers.

If this proposal was not accepted by the EU, the Government would need to come to specific arrangements with individual countries, he said.

“The Government is rightly focussed on securing a deal with the EU, which would offer a smooth transition, but it sensible to prepare for any eventuality," said Mr Dunne.

The AA, which was able to issue the permits until a change in the rules earlier this month, revealed that applications for International Driving Permits had risen by 25 per cent in January as holidaymakers prepared for the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

Drivers applying for an IDP need to take their driving licence, a passport-sized photograph and an alternative form of identification with them to the post office.