Police officer assaulted

Whilst dealing with an incident of disorder in Broad Street, Knighton a male police officer was assaulted causing him to fall to the floor.

Temporary Police Sergeant, Emily Davies, said: “Every day police officers attend incidents to help the public. It is unacceptable that they are assaulted whilst doing their duty. I would urge people to contact the police with information.”

Anyone with information that can help officers with their investigation is asked to phone police on 101. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org. If you are Deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number: 07811 311 908.”