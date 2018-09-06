Menu

Police officer assaulted

By Sue Austin | South Shropshire | News | Published:

Police in Knighton are appealing for information following an incident which occurred sometime between 1am and 2am on August 26.

Whilst dealing with an incident of disorder in Broad Street, Knighton a male police officer was assaulted causing him to fall to the floor.

Temporary Police Sergeant, Emily Davies, said: “Every day police officers attend incidents to help the public. It is unacceptable that they are assaulted whilst doing their duty. I would urge people to contact the police with information.”

Anyone with information that can help officers with their investigation is asked to phone police on 101. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org. If you are Deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number: 07811 311 908.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

