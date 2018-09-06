A49 shut for hours as flames rip through fuel tanker

The A49 was shut for nearly three hours this morning after a fuel tanker caught fire in Shropshire.

The key Ludlow to Shropshire road was closed after the blaze started around 20 metres from the A49 in Leebotwood at around 7.45am.

The A49 is now back open but delays remain, with the road down to one lane while emergency services deal with the aftermath of the blaze.

Caitlin Owen took this video of the fire:

Black smoke billowed high into the sky as flames ripped through the cab of the Rix tanker in minutes, leaving it completely destroyed.

However the trailer containing diesel and kerosene remained intact and the driver escaped unharmed.

Photos taken at the scene by Adrian Holt showed the gutted shell of the trailer after firefighters tackled the blaze on the road that leads from the A49 towards Cardington.

The blaze happened metres away from the A49

The fire started at around 7.45am. Photo: Adrian Holt

Mr Holt, from Leebotwood, watched the drama unfold from his window.

He said: "I heard the brakes on the truck go suddenly outside the house and I thought it was just a delivery, but then I could see a petroleum truck stationary in the middle of the lane.

"Flames started building up from what looked like the underside of the cabin and the grill of the truck.

"Luckily the driver managed to escape straight away, but I could see hot liquid fire dripping from the underside of the cabin.

"I think there were plans to try and move all of the fuel from the tanker into a different one but all of the roads were completely blocked."

Water is poured onto the gutted cab of the lorry. Photo: Adrian Holt

The aftermath of the fire. Photo: Adrian Holt

A spokesperson for Rix Petroleum, said: "We have officers on the scene monitoring the situation who have been there from an early point and all I can say at the moment is that no one was hurt."

The A49 was closed in both directions between the A5 and the B5477 for Church Stretton until around 10.30am as a result, forcing drivers to navigate heavily congested nearby back roads.

#A49 #Shropshire is NOW OPEN following a lorry fire btwn B5477 #ChurchStretton and #A5 #Shrewsbury, @WMerciaPolice are doing 'stop and go' at the scene to allow traffic flow both ways. @shropsfire remain on scene to ensure the fire does not reignite, expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/Y55zET0ffr — Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) September 6, 2018

Shropshire Fire and Rescue sent nine appliances including the Environmental Protection Unit, the Foam Pod and the Incident Command Unit from Albrighton, Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Craven Arms, Much Wenlock and Tweedale.

Operations and hazmat officers were also in attendance, along with the Environment Agency, the Highways Agency and Rix Petroleum.

Crews brought the fire under control using three hose-reel jets and one main jet with foam.

They are currently cooling the tanker down and will continue to monitor it throughout the day before the road can be cleared.

Officers from West Mercia Police and an ambulance and paramedic from West Midlands Ambulance Service were also sent to the scene, but nobody is thought to have been injured.

Nearby residents were urged to keep their doors and windows closed as smoke filled the sky.