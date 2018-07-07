We're going on a boar hunt: Police searching for animal missing from Shropshire farm

West Mercia Police says the boar has been missing from Pennerley Hill Farm, in Pennerley, since last night.

It is described as tame and has floppy ears.

West Mercia Police Operations and Communications Centre tweeted an appeal to try to locate the missing animal.

It said: "If anyone in the Pennerley area of Shropshire locates a very large black boar, with floppy ears resembling a short legged donkey please ring 101 quoting log 309S 070717."