Baroness concerned for rural communities

Baroness Smith of Newnham made her comments when she visited Church Stretton earlier this month.

She said that the county's small market towns, including Ludlow and Church Stretton were 'facing very difficult times'.

Baroness Smith met with a number of groups facing a challenging future following budget cuts by Shropshire Council including campaigners to keep Stretton pool open who explained the vital importance of the pool and leisure centre to the health, well-being and prosperity of local residents.

She said: "There was no doubt about the strength of feeling amongst the pool support group and its staff and, similarly, the librarian was passionate about his vision of the library as a cultural centre."

Baroness Smith added: "Facilities like the pool, the library, the childrens’ centre, the Visitor Information Centre all play an important role in the life and health of the area. Their contribution is very significant, to the town’s well being and to its economy, yet they are all under threat from Shropshire Council’s plans.

"It is very much to be hoped that Shropshire Council will step back from these damaging proposals which, in the scheme of things, will make an insignificant contribution to the Council’s financial problems.

"This is a stunningly beautiful part of the country,’said Baroness Smith. ‘I do hope that the Council will take steps to ensure these communities communities continue to flourish."

Baroness Smith is a Liberal Democrat peer from Cambridgeshire with experience in local government.

Local activists met with her at Church Stretton's railway station to discuss their concerns regarding the train franchise.

Arriva Trains currently provide the service on the Wales and Borders network but it was announced earlier this month that new operators KeolisAmey would be taking over the route from October.

They have promised to spend £800 million on new trains and to increase capacity.

"We told her of the difficulties experienced under the old franchise," said Sam Jones. "Notably the removal of the hourly service to London. It is to be hoped that the new providers will be more interested in serving the communities."

"Our small market towns are being hollowed out,’ said LibDem constituency Chair, Cllr Heather Kidd. "Their vibrancy, their attractiveness to businesses, are imperilled. Yet the large towns, which have many times the population, could finance their own services at very little extra on their council tax.

"Our small towns simply do not have the tax base to do so. Already, Church Stretton’s band D is £174 , while Shrewsbury’s is only £45."

