Man avoids jail after stealing 37 post boxes worth £11,000 and selling them on eBay

Mark Crowther admitted stealing or attempting to steal 37 post boxes worth more than £11,000, and using specialist equipment to do so.

The thefts left Royal Mail with a £26,000 bill including replacements.

However, Crowther, 37, of Linden Avenue, Chirk, escaped immediate custody because of the delay by Royal Mail in bringing the case against him.

The boxes were taken from Haughton in Shrewsbury, Sodylt in Ellesmere, Chequer Box in Long Waste, Whitchurch, Llwyn Road, Park Hall, Bronygarth and the Old Racecourse in Oswestry.

He had first been “on the radar” back in 2014 as a suspect, Mold Crown Court heard.

Judge Niclas Parry said that over a period of two years he was effectively “carrying out an attack on the way of life in rural communities.”

“You were stealing post boxes that were located where they were because they were providing a service to rural communities,” he said.

The aggravating features were obvious.

Advertising

There were a large number of offences, it went on for a long time, it was pre-planned and he went along with drills, screwdrivers and other equipment having researched the issue on the Internet.

“You were making money by selling these items to unsuspecting people on eBay,” the judge added.

The value of the post boxes taken was more than £11,000 but the additional work involved in replacing them meant a bill of nearly £26,000.

Judge Parry said that he accepted that no contents, no mail, had been stolen but the offences had an impact on rural communities and their way of life.

Advertising

Crowther had previous convictions for 36 offences including two previous convictions for handling.

The guidelines indicated a sentence of two years imprisonment and that was for one offence, not 33, he said.

But he had pleaded guilty, his last conviction was in 2014, almost three years had passed since his offending and the delay in bringing him to court was not his fault.

During that time he had transformed his life – he now had a young family and was in regular, well paid employment.

“In the circumstances it would be a nonsense to send you into custody bearing in mind you should have been dealt with in 2014 or 2015,” he said.

He received a 12 month prison sentence suspended for 16 months and was ordered to carry out the maximum 300 hours unpaid work in the community.

He had limited means and could not pay costs and compensation – but the judge agreed the costs could be paid from central funds.

Prosecuting barrister Douglas Lloyd said that Crowther stole 33 boxes and attempted to steal another five across Shropshire, Wrexham, and Flintshire, belonging to the Royal Mail.

The crimes happened between 2012 and 2014.

Crowther was first identified as a suspect in April 2014 when he was convicted of damaging a post box and some incriminating items were found at his home.

Tools which would have been required to carry out the thefts were found, and a post box.

He gave a no comment interview on two occasions when arrested for the thefts.

But his computer and phone were seized and they showed that he had searched for post box locations and their locking mechanisms and evidence emerged that he had sold post boxes on eBay.

Unsuspecting customers believed that they were buying legitimate items as wedding day features and for ornamental purposes.

All the offences took place within a 22 mile radius of his home.

Judge Parry said that he had heard of late post but asked why it had taken so long to come to court.

Mr Lloyd said that there had been a substantial investigation into the defendant and others involving a larger area going back to 2010 but said he conceded that there had been delays in the case.

Defending barrister Brian Treadwell said that the offences dated back a long time and the defendant was first seen back in 2014.

Since that time he had transformed his life. He had two children and was working hard as a coatings operative where he was a valued employee. He urged a suspended sentence.

The defendant stole post boxes from Whitehurst, Wynnstay, Knolton Bryn, Overton Station, Forest Road, Mount Pleasant, Chirk Station, Bersham, Bryn Common, Red Hall Lane, Althrey, Ninth Avenue, Cock Bank, Llangar, Bryn Villa, Bowling Bank, Holly Bush Lane, Eglwys and Wynstay Road in Wrexham.

Crowther also struck in Flintshire and stole a post box from Cadole near Mold.

The attempted thefts were at Forest Road, Croes, Wynnstay and Bryn Place - all in Wrexham.