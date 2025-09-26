Shropshire Star
Seven fun and fabulous photos as Shifnal's inaugural scarecrow festival in full swing ahead of harvest fair

Shifnal's first ever scarecrow festival is in full swing - so we sent our photographer down to check out the competition.

By Megan Jones
Published

The streets of Shifnal are alive with creativity and colour for the town's inaugural scarecrow festival.

LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 25/09/25Shifnal Scarecrow festival. LPC Domiciliary Care and: Guy Miller.
Care company La Petite Concierge's entry featuring (human) Guy Miller

Running until Sunday, October 5, the event has seen local residents, organisations and businesses get crafty for the autumnal celebration of community spirit.

Straw-filled entrants include 'Sheriff Bales' from Shifnal's local policing team and 'Mayor Strawford' from Shifnal Town Council.

Courtney Harte and Katie Humphreys with a brilliant Minions-themed scarecrow for the Shifnal Scarecrow Festival
LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 25/09/25Shifnal Scarecrow festival. One by The Flower Girl business. Postbox topper.
Even the postboxes aren't safe from the celebrations at the Shifnal Scarecrow Festival

All entries have been mapped as part of the town-wide scarecrow trail, giving residents and visitors the chance to explore and vote for their favourites.

As part of the celebration, the town's harvest fair will take place this Saturday (September 27) at St Andrew's Church. 

LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 25/09/25Shifnal Scarecrow festival. One by The Flower Girl business. TJ Salon and with Edwards Scissorhands is: Honey James and Tracy Stubbs.
Honey James and Tracy Stubbs of TJ Salon with scarecrow Edward Scissorhands
LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 25/09/25Shifnal Scarecrow festival. One by The Flower Girl business. The Grove salon and on one with a self portrait scarecrow is: Rebecca Stone.
Rebecca Stone's scarecrow self-portrait at The Grove salon

The fair will feature a range of family friendly entertainment and  - the main event - the scarecrow awards ceremony. 

Several awards are up for grabs, including the people's choice award, the best business entry, best school entry, best mini-scarecrow and the most creative design.

LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 25/09/25Shifnal Scarecrow festival. One by The Flower Girl business. The Scarecrow is Rachael and with it is: Louise Pearson 11 and Amelia Ruscoe.
Louise Pearson, 11, and Amelia Ruscoe in Shifnal for the Scarecrow Festival
LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 25/09/25Shifnal Scarecrow festival. Jaspers Arms pub and with Scarecrows Ale and Cider is landlord: Aled Rees.
Scarecrows Ale and Cider at the Jaspers Arms with landlord Aled Rees

A spokesperson for Shifnal Town Council said: "Join us in the heart of town for a vibrant harvest fair packed with activities for all ages. 

"Enjoy live entertainment, traditional games, local food vendors, craft stalls, and family fun throughout the day. 

"You might even get the chance to sponge a town councillor — if you’re lucky!" 

