Seven fun and fabulous photos as Shifnal's inaugural scarecrow festival in full swing ahead of harvest fair

The streets of Shifnal are alive with creativity and colour for the town's inaugural scarecrow festival.

Care company La Petite Concierge's entry featuring (human) Guy Miller

Running until Sunday, October 5, the event has seen local residents, organisations and businesses get crafty for the autumnal celebration of community spirit.

Straw-filled entrants include 'Sheriff Bales' from Shifnal's local policing team and 'Mayor Strawford' from Shifnal Town Council.

Courtney Harte and Katie Humphreys with a brilliant Minions-themed scarecrow for the Shifnal Scarecrow Festival

Even the postboxes aren't safe from the celebrations at the Shifnal Scarecrow Festival

All entries have been mapped as part of the town-wide scarecrow trail, giving residents and visitors the chance to explore and vote for their favourites.

As part of the celebration, the town's harvest fair will take place this Saturday (September 27) at St Andrew's Church.

Honey James and Tracy Stubbs of TJ Salon with scarecrow Edward Scissorhands

Rebecca Stone's scarecrow self-portrait at The Grove salon

The fair will feature a range of family friendly entertainment and - the main event - the scarecrow awards ceremony.

Several awards are up for grabs, including the people's choice award, the best business entry, best school entry, best mini-scarecrow and the most creative design.

Louise Pearson, 11, and Amelia Ruscoe in Shifnal for the Scarecrow Festival

Scarecrows Ale and Cider at the Jaspers Arms with landlord Aled Rees

A spokesperson for Shifnal Town Council said: "Join us in the heart of town for a vibrant harvest fair packed with activities for all ages.

"Enjoy live entertainment, traditional games, local food vendors, craft stalls, and family fun throughout the day.

"You might even get the chance to sponge a town councillor — if you’re lucky!"