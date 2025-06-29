New homes plan for run-down former Shifnal engineering works gets go-ahead despite parking fears

The application put forward by housebuilder Shingler Homes Ltd will see nine new homes built on the former Victoria Works engineering site in Shifnal after the scheme was given the green light this week.

Shropshire Council said that the site had "not been in active use for a considerable period of time" and had fallen into a state of disrepair, which was detracting from the character and appearance of the town''s conservation area.

A historic sandstone building which fronts onto Shrewsbury Road will be retained and converted into five homes under the plans, while part of the site is set to be demolished to make way for four new semi-detached houses.