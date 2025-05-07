Shifnal pub will become 'premium town centre venue' as part of £40 million Heineken investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Star Pubs says more than 600 of its 2,400 pubs will benefit from enhancements in 2025, with 104 of these earmarked for "transformational revamps" costing £120,000 plus.

The Bell in Shifnal and The Dog Inn, Whittington, are both included in a £40 million renovation plan which will see around 1,000 jobs created across the country.

The Bell, which is currently available for let, will see a complete redecoration programme along with new fixed seating and updated bar facilities, alongside improvements to outside eating to create an al fresco dining area.

The Bell, Chuch Street, Shifnal

"The focus is on creating a premium local experience with a consistent, quality food and drink offering, including a breakfast offer, which will appeal to a wide range of customers throughout the week," said a Star Pubs spokesperson.

"The establishment will stand out as a well-presented, mid-market local option offering great food, drinks and hospitality with letting room options. The improvements to the patio and addition of bi-fold doors and a retractable cover will see the existing outdoor space become a great al fresco area."

Of the £40m set to be spent, around £3.4m is earmarked for pubs in the West Midlands with licensees expected to invest £96,000 on top, demonstrating confidence in the future of the pub market and resulting in an estimated 71 new jobs in the region.

An artists impression of planned changes to the Bell, Shifnal (Star Pubs)

“Consistent investment rather than a stop-start approach and a strategy of creating great locals have been key to helping our pubs weather the storms of the last few years," said Lawson Mountstevens, Star Pubs’ managing director.

“The vast majority of our pubs are leased by independent operators who run them as their own. In partnership with our licensees, our investment programme keeps alive the great British tradition of individual locals, each with its own unique feel and serving the particular needs of its community.

“Even with pressures on disposable income, people are still prioritising a trip to their local, valuing it as an everyday treat and as a way of connecting with their community. But they want to be guaranteed a quality experience: relaxing in an attractive setting is an important factor when pubgoers choose where to spend their money."