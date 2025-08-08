Former Newport tractor dealership set to become self-storage business under new plans

Shropshire firm Rea Valley Tractors announced it would be closing down its branch on Audley Avenue in Newport in November last year, part of what the company described as "continued efforts to strengthen and optimise its operations" across Shropshire and Staffordshire.

The closure came after the company's acquisition of a depot in Cubley in Derbyshire, which the firm said had increased its after-sales and service capacity, leaving the Newport dealership surplus to requirements.

The depot ceased trading on November 29, and was put up for sale in late 2024 for offers around £1 million.

Now the former depot is set to become a self-storage business after a Herefordshire self-storage firm completed the purchase of the site earlier this year.