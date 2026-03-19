Tributes to the sports centre stalwart who taught Bridgnorth children to swim and entered the town into wacky 70s TV show

Mr David Batty of East Castle Street in Bridgnorth died on March 8, aged 86.

Mr Batty was a familiar face to people in the Shropshire town, having run the local sports centre for more than 20 years.

He became the first sports centre manager at Bridgnorth Endowed Leisure Centre when it first opened in 1976.

His wife Anne, with whom he moved to Bridgnorth in the 1970s, worked alongside David as a receptionist.

Mr Batty with wife Anne

Not only did Mr Batty teach hundreds of children to swim as well as introduce them to a host of sports activities, in 1979 he entered and managed a Bridgnorth team in BBC's It's A Knockout competition, which was like a sort of madcap Olympics with silly games.

It was shot at Dudley Castle on Sunday, May 13, 1979 and team went on to compete against Thiers, a twin town of Bridgnorth.

He also hosted a number of live acts at the leisure centre, including '70s chart toppers Showaddywaddy.

David Batty has died aged 86

Mr Batty retired in the 1990s, but son Guy Batty said he had been taken aback by the number of people who had passed on condolences since his father’s death earlier this month.

“People have been stopping me in the street to say they remembered dad teaching them to swim," he said. "A lot of people knew him back in the day.

“He loved Bridgnorth and the people of Bridgnorth and I just want to thank all those that have remembered him.”

Following his death, a number of groups and organisations have paid their respects to Mr Batty.

The Bridgnorth It's A Knockout squad which beat the French twin town of Thiers. They brought back a cup which was specially presented by Thiers for the occasion.

Bridgnorth Bowling Club said: “It is with regret that we have learned of the death of Dave Batty this week. Our thoughts go to Anne and the family.".

Sally Themans from Love Bridgnorth added: “Very sad to hear this news. Dave was an inspiration at circuit training in our early days in Bridgnorth."

A private funeral conducted by Perry & Phillps Funeral Directors will take place for Mr Batty’s immediate family on April 2.

However, for those that knew David, there will be a chance to reminisce about his life on April 3 (Good Friday) at Bridgnorth Golf Course between 12pm and 4pm. All are welcome to attend. Dark clothing is not required.

Mr Batty leaves behind wife Anne and children Guy and Matthew.