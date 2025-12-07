Inside the 400-year-old pub on the Shropshire/Black Country border that has reopened after seven months with a fresh look and new owners

The Boycott Arms in Upper Ludstone, near Claverley has been bought by former jeweller Mick Knowles and his partner Jane.

Previously run by brewery chain Admiral Taverns, the pub had been looking “tired” and the couple have spent the last seven months giving the traditional coaching house a makeover.

Mick Knowles, who has never run a pub before, said it had been a “substantial project” to breathe new life into The Boycott Arms, which he says dates back to the early 18th century.