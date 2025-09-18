Extension to Bridgnorth's Christmas lights contract

Property manager Steve Thorpe said an earlier report was presented to the council for a one-year extension to the existing contract, which includes Christmas 2025. This, he said, was due to a vast number of lights starting to fail and requiring replacement.

“Whilst it wasn’t considered fair to expect any potential alternative contractor to operate with poor equipment, it was felt the additional 12 months would give opportunity to identify the failed equipment and look at suitable replacements,” said Mr Thorpe.

Following the approval, considerations have since focused on looking beyond this year. Enquiries through Shropshire Association of Local Councils (SALC), concluded that, providing the contract value did not exceed £60,000, a full tender process would not be required if it was seen fit to offer the existing contractor a further three-year contract.

Mr Thorpe said the contract value is £48,648 compared to £69,150 and £147,600 of other tenders submitted.

Bridgnorth High Street. Picture: Google

“The service received to date has been exceptional, with the contractor having a full understanding of where all lights should be positioned and where the connection points are located,” said Mr Thorpe.

“By their own admission, the existing contractor commented how they can now be so much quicker and more efficient as they know the system so well. Any new contractor would basically be starting afresh.”

Presenting the report to full council, town clerk Nicky Hook said that some lights in the town are not working any more, while some battery-powered ones costing £140 need replacing.

Councillor Nicky Cooper said it was “a pragmatic and appropriate way forward” and suggested that the council could look at using the balance in the budget to carry out "enhancement" this year.

Last year, the Christmas lights were due to be switched on in Bridgnorth on December 6. However, high winds meant that the event was cancelled, and they were switched on at a later date.

This year’s showpiece event will take place between 4pm and 8pm on Friday, November 28 in High Street and Central Court. As well as the switch-on, there will be food and drink provided, live music and festive stalls.

High Street and Whitburn Street will be closed for traffic from midday to 10pm on the day.