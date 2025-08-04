'I'd lived in my house for 20 years when somebody knocked on the door and said it was the scene of a murder' – Woman's surprise as new book identifies her Bridgnorth home as site of notorious killing

Fran Spicer and her family have lived at Severn House in Underhill Street for more than two decades and had no idea their home had such a grisly history.

It wasn't until a local author released a new novel based on actual events at the property that occurred in 1848, that Fran learned of their home's history.

“About six weeks ago I was at home alone, as my husband and son were at a quiz," she said. “There was a knock on the door. Dave Tonks, a fellow member of Bridgnorth Twinning Association was there. He said he was listening to an author at a Civic Society meeting.

"He said she had written a book about a murder at a property in Bridgnorth and said to me 'It's your house, Fran!' And then he went back to listen to the second half. So I thought well, now there's something.”

She discovered that Emma Woodhouse, a local author from Bridgnorth, had written "Mercy", a novel based on the true story of Mercy Newton, a woman arrested for murder in the town in 1848.