Harrier jump jet among attractions on open day at museum near Bridgnorth

The Chetton Heritage Museum Open Day takes place on Sunday (May 25).

The museum is run by father and son engineers, Roy and Julian Millington, who run Millington Engines in Chetton, west of Bridgnorth.

Its displays are mostly historic aviation exhibits with many Second World War era relics from local air crashes along with local history exhibits.

Julian Millington, who has turned a personal passion into something more and opened his own museum. Photo: Steve Leath

But the centrepiece of Sunday's open day event will be the firing up of a Harrier jet.

Photo: Steve Leath

Roy and Julian bought the Hawker Siddeley Harrier - commonly known as the 'jump jet' a decade ago, via a dealer, from the MOD.

It will be fired up by the Harrier's original owner, Flight Lieutenant Ian Wilkes, whose name is still written on the side of the cockpit.

Flt Lt Wilkes promised the Pegasus engine will produce "a unique sound".

For more details visit https://www.millingtonengines.co.uk/chetton-heritage-museum-/.