Harrier jump jet among attractions at museum open day

Chetton Heritage Museum Open Day takes place on Sunday.

The museum is run by father and son engineers, Roy and Julian Millington, who run Millington Engines in Chetton.

Julian Millington, who has turned a personal passion into something more and opened his own museum, just a few miles out of Bridgnorth, on the way to Ludlow. This sunday he will hold a special event with the museum open an much more. They will be firing up the engine on the Harrier Jump Jet, have visiting planes and much more. The museum holds many relics of military planes that have crashed in Shropshire.

It houses displays are mostly historic aviation exhibits with many World War II era relics from local air crashes along with local history exhibits.

But the centre piece of Sunday's open day event will be the firing up of a Harrier Jet..

The next open day, where you can this and a running Merlin, is Sunday 25th May, Spring bank holiday weekend.

Roy and Julian bought the Hawker Siddeley Harrier - commonly known as the 'jump-jet' a decade ago, via a dealer, from the MOD.

It will be fired up by the Harrier's original owner, Flt Lt Ian Wilkes, whose name is still written on the side of the cockpit.

The Flt Lt said the Pegasus engine will produce "a unique sound."

For more details visit: https://www.millingtonengines.co.uk/chetton-heritage-museum-/