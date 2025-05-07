Lions hail town's walk another roaring success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Bridgnorth Lions which put on Monday's annual walk said around 850 people eventually took to the start line, and are set to raise tens of thousands for good causes once the amount is totted up.

Castlefield Crew members at the finish line

Howard Davies from the town's Lions said: "It was another great event. We had a lot of late entries and around 850 people including in the family events took part.

The Bridgnorth Lions Walk

"We laid on lots of entertainment this year, with a funfair in Cleobury North, which was a lot of fun for people.

"Last year when it was all totted up around £85,000 was raised for good causes, and we hope a similar amount can be raised by people this year."

Castlefields Crew members on the walk

Among the walkers were the Castlefields Crew from the local primary school. More than a 100 pupils took part in the walk to raise money for the landslip-hit Severn Valley Railway.

Castlefields Crew preparing for the walk

The main walk - a gruelling 21 mile hike including up the Brown Clee hill, saw Michael Payne first over the line, recording a time of 3 hours 46 minutes.