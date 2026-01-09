Plans to tighten laws on shotguns show that Labour does not understand the countryside, says Wrekin MP

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, warned that the changes would have a significant impact on rural communities which used shotguns in farming and leisure pursuits.

Mr Pritchard was speaking during a debate brought by the Conservatives in the House of Commons on the subject of 'rural communities'.

The Government plans to issue a new consultation on aligning the controls on shotguns with those for other, more lethal firearms.

At the moment, owners of long-barreled shotguns with a capacity to hold a maximum of three cartridges are required to hold shotgun certificates, which require the owner to demonstrate good reason for needing a gun.

More powerful weapons, such as rifles require a specific firearms licence for each weapon.

Mr Pritchard said that shotgun holders were already subject to the same rigorous background checks on character suitability, background and medical requirement as for more lethal weapons. But applying the same rules to shotguns as to more lethal weapons would present a great inconvenience to farmers.

He said there was great concern among the rural communities of Shropshire, particularly among farmers, that the Government was conflating lethal firearms with shotguns.

"Of course, shotguns should be controlled, but they are already strictly controlled, and they are a vital part of rural life, especially for farmers controlling vermin, or those undertaking other rural pursuits," he said.

"The changes have not been called for and are unnecessary. Shotguns are already strictly controlled. Conflating their licensing with that of other firearms is another example of this Labour government being completely out of touch with farming and the rural way of life."