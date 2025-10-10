'We'd be delighted to have speed cameras': Telford & Wrekin Council denies rejecting measure on A41 blackspot

Police and crime commissioner John Campion and Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard voiced their dismay after a joint report commissioned by Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils concluded there was no need for average speed cameras along the A41 through the county.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

The road, which runs through Albrighton, Newport, and then north to Market Drayton and Whitchurch, has been the scene of numerous crashes, and Mr Pritchard said that he had secured funding from Mr Campion's office to tackle speeding along the route, including average speed cameras.

Mark Pritchard

This week the pair voiced their anger that an independent report commissioned by the county's two local authorities concluded that the cameras were not necessary, and recommended other works instead.

Mr Pritchard said::“I secured funding for average speed cameras almost two years ago, with support from John Campion the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, and I am hugely annoyed both councils, have now effectively vetoed the average speed cameras."