This underrated West Midlands market town is the perfect place for foodies to explore this summer

Shrewsbury in West Midlands is a hidden gem for foodies and food-lovers, as it offers unique dining experiences and independent cafés to visit.

Let’s take a look at some of what the town has to offer food lovers.

The culinary delights in Shrewsbury is often overlooked but the market town is bursting with flavours and hidden gems, Birmingham World reports.

Shrewsbury is a 1 hour drive away from Birmingham. The town is has a population of about 76,782 people, and is located in the heart of Shropshire.

Shrewsbury Market Hall

Traders at Shrewsbury Market Hall celebrating after the market was crowned 'Britain's Favourite' for the third year running.

E​​​​arlier this year, in January 2025 Shrewsbury Market Hall was crowned ‘Britain’s Favourite Market’ for the third year running and a fourth time total.

The market hall hosts more than 70 independent businesses, including plenty of restaurants, cafes and fresh produce.

It opened in 1965 is located in the middle of Shrewsbury, nestled between the busy shopping streets of Claremont Street and Shoplatch.

Shrewsbury Food Festival

A couple enjoying last year's Shrewsbury Food Festival

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 29/06/2024 - Shrewsbury Food Festival 2024 run by Shropshire Festivals and The Quarry in Shrewsbury..

Shrewsbury Food Festival takes place in Shrewsbury's Quarry Park on the last weekend of June

Every year, the town hosts a popular food festival in June. Even though, it just past don’t worry as it’ll come back around next year, so get it down in the diary.

It typically features over 180 exhibitors, a chef school, street food and bars, chef talks and demonstrations, a live music stage, a family entertainment stage, a field-to-fork area, free kids’ activities, and a kids’ cookery school.

A Michelin star experience​​​​

Carla and Ben The Walrus, in Shrewsbury

The Walrus in Shrewsbury. Picture: Michelin Guide & Russel Davies.

Shrewsbury’s Michelin‑starred restaurant is called The Walrus, and it is well-known for its tasty and locally sourced menus.

Many food-lovers flock to this location to discover and taste the best of what Shrewsbury has to offer.