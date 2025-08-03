This underrated West Midlands market town is the perfect place for foodies to explore this summer
Shrewsbury in West Midlands is a hidden gem for foodies and food-lovers, as it offers unique dining experiences and independent cafés to visit.
Let’s take a look at some of what the town has to offer food lovers.
The culinary delights in Shrewsbury is often overlooked but the market town is bursting with flavours and hidden gems, Birmingham World reports.
Shrewsbury is a 1 hour drive away from Birmingham. The town is has a population of about 76,782 people, and is located in the heart of Shropshire.
Shrewsbury Market Hall
Earlier this year, in January 2025 Shrewsbury Market Hall was crowned ‘Britain’s Favourite Market’ for the third year running and a fourth time total.
The market hall hosts more than 70 independent businesses, including plenty of restaurants, cafes and fresh produce.
It opened in 1965 is located in the middle of Shrewsbury, nestled between the busy shopping streets of Claremont Street and Shoplatch.
Shrewsbury Food Festival
Every year, the town hosts a popular food festival in June. Even though, it just past don’t worry as it’ll come back around next year, so get it down in the diary.
It typically features over 180 exhibitors, a chef school, street food and bars, chef talks and demonstrations, a live music stage, a family entertainment stage, a field-to-fork area, free kids’ activities, and a kids’ cookery school.
A Michelin star experience
Shrewsbury’s Michelin‑starred restaurant is called The Walrus, and it is well-known for its tasty and locally sourced menus.
Many food-lovers flock to this location to discover and taste the best of what Shrewsbury has to offer.