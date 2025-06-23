Warm temperatures to continue despite 'scattered showers' in Shropshire throughout the week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Temperatures of above 20C are to continue in Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry, despite partial showers and blustery winds throughout the region.

Highs of 24C are expected throughout the week.

The Met Office has predicted plenty of sunshine for the rest of Monday (June 23), with mild showers, a steady breeze and highs of 21C in the afternoon.

Forecast temperatures around Shropshire. Image: Met Office

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: "The heavies of the coming rains on Tuesday will be across the western regions, creating a damp wet start.

"Eastern areas may manage to stay mostly dry throughout the day, but there's generally going to be mostly cloud around for most of us throughout the day on Tuesday.

"With the winds coming in from the southwest, we will start to see temperatures climbing up across England and Wales."

Much of the UK experienced a heatwave last week, with Friday seeing highs of 30C in some areas.

For the rest of this week, maximum temperatures of 24C are expected with Tuesday (June 23) set to be a mostly brighter and sunnier day with some patchy outbreaks of rain.

The forecast for Wednesday to Friday predicts sunny spells for most with a few scattered showers, before turning slightly windy by Friday.

Temperatures for the week are expected to average around 20C - 24C.

See the full Shropshire forecast for the week ahead below:

Today (Monday, June 23):

A bright start for most with plenty of sunny spells. A few scattered showers are possible at first, but these easing during the afternoon. Near normal temperatures, though rather breezy, especially over high ground. Maximum temperature 21C.

Tonight:

Cloud thickening from the west through the evening with outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards overnight, turning heavy at times, mainly in the north of the region. Remaining breezy. Minimum temperature 13C.

Tuesday:

A cloudy start on Tuesday with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle, turning persistent over west-facing hills. Some brighter spells developing through the afternoon, and winds gradually easing. Maximum temperature 24C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Sunny spells and scattered showers on Wednesday and Thursday, before rain spreads eastwards later into Friday. Increasingly windy by Friday, and temperatures around or a little above average.